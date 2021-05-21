SUST will take the semester final exam online

SUST Correspondent : The authorities of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology will take the semester final exam online, which has been stuck for a long time due to the COVID situation. Through this, the students of the university will be freed from the long session jam.

At a meeting of the Academic Council held at 10 am on Thursday (May 20), it was decided to take the exam online as per the instructions of UGC, said the university’s treasurer, Prof. Dr. Anwarul Islam.

He said that, it was not possible to take a direct test in the ongoing COVID situation. Meanwhile, the students are facing various problems as the exams have not been held for a long time. The university authorities have decided to take the exam online considering the students. However, no decision has been made yet on how the test will be conducted.

It is to be mentioned that the teachers and students of the university have been taking online classes since March 31 last year. They have completed two semester classes online.