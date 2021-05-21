Tougher movement ahead unless Rozina gets bail on Sunday

Journalists have threatened to wage a tougher movement if Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam, arrested in a case filed under the Official Secrets Act, does not get bail on Sunday

The announcement was given from a protest rally organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity in front of DRU office on Friday.

Speaking at the programme, Deep Azad, Nagarik TV news editor and treasurer of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, raised question about the good intention of the government regarding Rozina’s bail.

He demanded an independent and neutral probe body consists of journalists and officials of other ministries instead of home ministry to investigate the matter.

“If Rozina does not get bail, we will wage a tougher programme. The protest will be held across the country from a uniformed platform,” he added.

DRU general secretary Mashiur Rahman said, a case would be filed on behalf of the DRU if Rozina Islam’s family does not file any.

Demanding exemplary punishment to those involved in the harassment of Rozina, speakers said the movement will continue until the dismissal of the case filed against Rozina.

Other journalist organisations have also extended solidarity with the DRU programme.