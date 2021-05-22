Bangladesh records 38 more Covid-19 deaths

Bangladesh has confirmed 38 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death tally to 12,348.

Meanwhile, 1,028 more people were infected with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Saturday, taking the total case count to 7,87,726.

During this period, the fatality rate was 1.57%, according to the data provided by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday afternoon.

On the preceding 24 hours, the positivity rate was recorded at 8.41% after testing 12,230 samples in 482 labs across the country.