Gold price rises by Tk 2,041 per bhori

Gold price has been increased by Tk 2,041 per bhori in the country’s jewellry market.

As a result, the new price of 22-carat of per bhori gold has stood at Tk 73,483. The new price will be effective from Sunday.

It means gold price has been increased by Tk 4,374 per bhori just within a span of two weeks.

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) informed about its decision in a press release on Saturday evening.

On May 10 last, the gold price was hiked by Tk 2,333 per bhori in the country, while the price was fixed Tk 77,216 per bhori on August 6 last year. It was the highest price of gold in the history of the country.

According to the new prices fixed by the BAJUS, the price of 22-carat per bhori gold has been fixed at Tk 73,483.

The price of 21-carat per bhori gold is Tk 70,334.

Similarly, the price of 18-carat per bhori is Tk 61,586.

The price of traditional method gold has been fixed at Tk 49,222. Till Tuesday, the price of this was Tk 48,930.48.