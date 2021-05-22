Hefazat chief Babunagari’s press secretary Faruqi arrested

Police have arrested Hefazat chief Babunagari’s press secretary Inamul Hasan Faruqi in a case over violence in Hathazari.

He was arrested from Fateyabad area of Hathazari in Chattogram on Friday night.

Commander Lieutenant Colonel Mashiur Rahman of RAB-7 confirmed the matter on Saturday noon.

He said, Faroki was arrested over violence in Hathazari and will be handed over to Hathazari Police Station after interrogation.

Faroki was accused in the murder case of former Hefazat Ameer Allama Shah Ahmed Shafi. He was also accused in another case filed over vandalism and arson attack.