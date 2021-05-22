Khaled Mahmud tests positive for Covid-19

Former Bangladesh cricket captain Khaled Mahmud has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mahmud, director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), was supposed to perform the role of the team leader of the Bangladesh team during the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting from May 23 in Dhaka.

“He tested positive for coronavirus and didn’t join the bio-bubble of the team,” Akram Khan, the chair of BCB cricket operation committee, said.

Meanwhile, the ODI series is all set to kick off on Sunday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.