Owners demand to allow launch plying from May 24

Inland Water Transport Organisation has demanded to allow launch movement from May 24 maintaining health guidelines properly.

The demand came from a press briefing held at Sadarghat on Saturday morning. The organisation’s senior vice-president Bodiuzzaman Badal read out the hand note in the briefing.

The other demands include to distribute stimulus among the owners as soon as possible, to waiver six months bank interest on loan, to waiver six months survey fees of Department of Shipping.