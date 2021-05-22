UK records another 2,694 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

LONDON, May 22 : Another 2,694 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,460,446, according to official figures released Saturday.

The country also reported another six coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,716. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 37.7 million people, or more than 70 percent of adults in Britain, have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

In a paper published on Friday, the British government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said coronavirus may continue to evolve for years to come and that “eradication is extremely unlikely”.

The experts warn that eventually it is likely “current vaccines will fail to protect against transmission, infection, or even against disease caused by newer variants”.

“Loss of vaccine effectiveness will result in further economic and social costs” and “a solution is to update vaccines to keep pace with virus evolution”.

From Monday, pubs, bars and restaurants in England were permitted to open indoors, while indoor entertainment resumed, including cinemas, museums and children’s play areas.

People were also allowed to travel abroad to a number of green-list countries without having to quarantine upon return as the ban on foreign travel has also been lifted.

The British government’s roadmap is expected to see all legal limits on social contact to be removed on June 21.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.