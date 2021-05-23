Actress Mahiya Mahi ends her marriage

Dhallywood heartthrob Mahiya Mahi has announced her split with husband Mahmud Pervez Opu after five years of marriage.

Mahi wrote on her Facebook post, “That not being able to be with the best man in the world was a big failure”.

The actress did not explain exactly why conjugal life did not survive. She just said that she ended her married life with her husband. Don’t want to say more than that.

Popular Dhaliwood actress Mahiya Mahi started her acting career in 2012 with Jazz Multimedia-produced Bhalobashar Rong.

Mahiya Mahi tied the knot with businessman Parvez Mahmud Apu in 2016.