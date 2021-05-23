Bangladesh confirms 28 more die, 1,354 infected, 899 recovered in a day

Bangladesh confirmed 28 more deaths from Covid-19 while registered 1,354 new cases in the previous 24 hours till Sunday 8:00am.

With the new figures, the death toll hit to 12,376 and total case load stroke to 789,080, according to a DGHS press release on Sunday afternoon.

However, the fatality rate remained unchanged to 1.56% in the corresponding period.

The positivity rate was recorded at 8.90% after testing 15,205 samples in 486 labs across the country.

At the same time, 899 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 92.60% recovery rate.