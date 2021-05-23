Bangladesh Sri Lanka series to continue as per plan

Bangladesh Cricket Board official said on Sunday that the ongoing three-match ODI series will go as per schedule despite Shiran Fernando was found corona positive in the second test.

‘’The game will go as per schedule as only Fernando is corona positive while the other two are found negative in the latest corona test,’’ Bangladesh Cricket Board’s media committee chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed on Sunday.

‘’Fernando will stay in isolation,’’ he added.

Chaminda Vaas, Isuru Udana and Shiran Fernando test positive for COVID in the test that they have given day before yesterday (May 18 ) while two of them were found negative in the test that they have done on May 22.

The opening game of the three-match series is scheduled today while the next two games are scheduled respectively on May 25 and 28.