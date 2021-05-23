BNP won’t contest in by-polls: Fakhrul

BNP will not participate in the upcoming by-elections to four parliamentary constituencies scheduled to be held in July, said the party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The senior BNP leader came up with the announcement in a press briefing held at Gulshan political office on Sunday.

Criticising the Election Commission and the government, Fakhrul said, “We have decided not to contest in the upcoming by-polls of Laxmipur-2, Sylhet-3, Dhaka-14 and Cumilla-5 due to the government’s naked intervention in all elections and disqualification of the Election commission.”