Govt issues circular extending lockdown till May 30

The government has again extended the ongoing restrictions on public movement and gathering, or so-called, lockdown, for another week — until May 30 — to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Cabinet Division issued a circular in this regard on Sunday.

All kinds of public transports, including inter-district buses, have been allowed to operate carrying passengers with 50 percent of their capacity.

All passengers, drivers and helpers will have to wear masks and maintain health rules.

Besides, the restaurants can serve customers with 50 percent of their seating arrangements.

On May 16, the government had extended the countrywide lockdown until May 23.

As Covid-19 cases kept growing at an alarming rate since mid-March, the government had imposed a “loose nationwide lockdown” for one week from April 5.

Later, a “stricter lockdown” was announced from April 14 to 21. On April 28, the government again extended the restrictions until May 5 and issued six fresh directives as the country is struggling to contain the Covid-19 transmission.