Journalist Rozina Islam gets bail

A Dhaka court has granted bail to Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam till July 15 in a case filed under the Official Secrets Act.

Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah passed the order virtually on Sunday morning upon a bond of Tk 5,000.

The court also asked Rozina to submit her passport before it.

Rozina Islam’s lawyer Ehsanul Haque Shomaji said, “The court heard the arguments from sides and granted her bail upon a bond of Tk 5,000.”

On May 20, the same court heard the bail petition and set today to pass the order.

The journalist was shown arrested in the case and sent to Kashimpur Women’s Jail on May 18 after her bail was rejected.

She was detained at the Ministry of Health inside the Bangladesh Secretariat at night of May 17 on charge of “stealing” government documents and taking photographs of them on her mobile phone without permission.

Deputy Secretary of Health Services Shibbir Ahmed filed the case against her with Ramna Police Station.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has formed a three-member probe committee to look into the allegations of the journalist’s detention and also her subsequent handover to the police.

Meanwhile, the case of Rozina was transferred to the Detective Branch of police on May 19.