Mehidy, Mushfiqur star as Bangladesh win series-opener

Bangladesh survived a Wanindu Hasaranga scare to romp to a 33-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first match to make a winning start to the three-match ODI series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here today.

The hosts put up a commendable 257-6 in slow pitch and then sensed a comfortable victory, reducing Sri Lanka to 149-7. However, Hasaranga came up with fire, with a six-laden 60-ball74, that left the match in balance.

Nonetheless, the Tigers laughed the last, wrapping up Sri Lanka for 224 in 48.1 overs.

Offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz played a pivotal role in the victory with 4-30 that left Sri Lanka in such a troublesome situation, from which even Hasaranga’s heroic was not enough to recover.

Bangladesh also had a shaky start but the senior batsmen stood tall in the face of adversities. Mushfiqur Rahim was to the fore as he hammered 87-ball84, clattering four fours and one six, while Mahmudullah Riyad added 54 off 76 with two fours and one six. Skipper Tamim Iqbql clobbered six fours and one six for his 52 off70.

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah shared a 109-run partnership for the fifth wicket stand after Bangladesh was left with tricky 99-4, following the departure of Tamim and Mohammad Mithun in the consecutive deliveries.

After opting to bat first, the hosts received a blow when opener Liton Das was out on naught, edging fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera to first slip in the second over of the game.

Shakib Al Hasan joined Tamim but his comeback match, after missing last two series, was not memorable one.

He was struggling for runs in the slow pitch before being outfoxed by offspinner Danushka Gunathilaka for 15.

With Mushfiqur joining Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh’s innings got pace but Sri Lanka hit back with a double strike, thanks to off spinner Dhananjaya de Silva.

Silva’s yorker got the better of Tamim, who reviewed the decision in vain. The spinner also had Mohammad Mithun leg-before after the batsman tried to play a paddle sweep. Mithun also failed to overturn the decision.

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah played with caution and aggression to dominate the Sri Lanka bowlers.

Mushfiqur brought up his 40th half-century, hitting Dhananjaya de Silva for extra-cover boundary.

He then looked set to bring up his century but it eluded him as he perished to a reverse-sweep shot off left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan.

Bangladesh then relied on Mahmudullah Riyad for death over carnage but he was deceived by Dhananjaya de Silva’s flight to be out.

Young Afif Hossain however played some big shots around the wicket to help Bangladesh propel past 250. Afif was not out on 27 off 22, hitting three fours. Saifuddin was unbeaten on 13.

De Silva snapped 3-45 while Chameera, Gunathilaka and Sandakan picked up one wicket apiece.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz who opened the bowling gave Bangladesh the early edge, removing Danushka Gunathilaka with a return catch for 21 and later took the prized scalp of captain Kusal Perera for 30.

He thereafter dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva for his 50th wicket before Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman ripped through the middle order.

Wanindu Hasaranga however resisted amid Mehidy’s strike and helped the side hit back with the visitors at 149-7.

Isuru Udana came up as his support as they came hard on Bangladesh bowlers to keep Sri Lanka alive.

Hasaranga’s prowess of big hitting kept the asking run rate under control and gave the side a hope an unlikely victory.

As he reached his second fifty, pulling fast bowler Taskin Ahmed for six over mid-wicket, Sri Lanka appeared to be in full control.

But a tired shot off Mustafizur Rahman ended his brilliant knock, ensuring Bangladesh’s eighth victory against Sri Lanka in 49 matches. Hasaranga struck five sixes and three fours in his 60 ball-74.

Saifuddiin (2-49) and Mustafizur (3-34) then cleaned up the tail.

The second match is on Tuesday.