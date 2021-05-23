Woman gang-raped in Sylhet, 4 held

Police have arrested four youths in connection with the gang-rape of a woman in Sylhet’s Golapganj upazila.

According to the police, the rape survivor had a romantic relationship with one of the accused, Abdul Hakim. On Saturday, her boyfriend called her out to Muradpur market to visit him.

He took her deep inside the forest in Chororagolla area at Golapganj’s Gandamara village and called the other accused and gang-raped her.

The arrestees are Abdul Hakim, 20, of Turukbagh village; Rajan Ahmed, 22, of Dakshin Kandigaon village; Shipon Ahmed, 19, of Baghakhalpar village; and Akhter Hossain, 23, of Pirerchak village of Sylhet Sadar upazila.

Sylhet Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) and Media Officer Md Lutfor Rahman confirmed the matter on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by the Sylhet district police, locals informed the Bagha Union Parishad chairman hearing the screams of a girl from the forest around 2pm on Saturday.

Upon receiving information from the UP chairman, a team of Golapganj model police conducted a raid in the area, rescued the rape survivor and detained the rapists from the spot.

The survivor later filed a case with the police station accusing the four youths.