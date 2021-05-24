Her Majesty The Queen recognises Bangladeshi volunteer with Commonwealth Points of Light award

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as Head of the Commonwealth, has today recognised Korvi Rakshand, representing Bangladesh, as the 181st Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of his exceptional voluntary service helping young people take part in volunteering.

Korvi, aged 35, launched ‘Volunteer for Bangladesh’, the country’s largest volunteer platform with over 35,000 young people taking part in voluntary activity in their local district. First set up in 2011, the platform has been critical in supporting relief efforts during the Coronavirus pandemic, with volunteers helping to distribute food to people whose livelihoods have been affected. The platform forms part of ‘JAAGO Foundation’, which Korvi also created and leads, which is dedicated to improving access to education for children from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds, including refugees based in the Rohingya camp. The foundation runs 12 schools across the country, alongside a nationwide sponsorship programme, and has so far benefitted the lives of more than 3,500 vulnerable children.

As part of the legacy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London 2018, Her Majesty The Queen – as Head of the Commonwealth – is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 54 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond, by recognising one volunteer from each Commonwealth country every week. By sharing these stories of service, the Commonwealth Points of Light awards celebrate inspirational acts of volunteering across the Commonwealth and help inspire others to make their own contribution to tackling some of the greatest social challenges of our time.

Korvi said:

“It is such an honour for me to receive the Commonwealth Point of Light Award. I am earnestly grateful to Her Majesty the Queen as the Head of the Commonwealth for the recognition I have received for my work. It is truly amazing to win such a prestigious award and able to represent the work of our volunteers. Our 40,000 volunteers throughout Bangladesh who have been doing amazing works to develop their community, this award shows that their hard work and dedication is significant. I hope that ‘JAAGO Foundation’ and ‘Volunteer for Bangladesh’ will keep continuing doing amazing work to create a better society and keep inspiring others to join in this great cause.”

Robert Chatterton Dickson, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, said:

“My warmest congratulations to Korvi Rakshand on his Points of Light award. As I have seen for myself in a Jaago school in a poor community in Dhaka, his contribution to improving access to quality education and efforts to inspire Bangladeshi young people are outstanding. I am delighted that this award further strengthens the Brit Bangla Bondhon and the spirit of the Commonwealth in Bangladesh.”

The Commonwealth is a diverse community of 54 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace. The Heads of Government meeting brought together leaders from all the 54 Member countries to reaffirm common values, address shared global challenges and agree how to work to create a better future for all citizens, especially young people. Voluntary service is a vital part of this agenda, which is why Her Majesty The Queen has chosen to recognise outstanding volunteers across the Commonwealth in this special way.