Mufti Amir Hamja arrested

Police have arrested much discussed Islamic speaker Mufti Amir Hamza from Sadar upazila in Kushtia district.

A team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested him from his house at Dabirabhita village under Patikabari union in the upazila on Monday afternoon.

Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the CTTC unit, confirmed the matter.

Asaduzzaman said he will be quizzed in a case at CTTC unit’s headquarters in Dhaka. The case is under investigation by the unit.