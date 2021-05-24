New strategy aims to drive down violence, vulnerability and exploitation experienced by young people even further

A new strategy has launched on Wednesday 19 May) to reduce violence, vulnerability, and exploitation (VVE) affecting children and young people in Tower Hamlets.

This follows new statistics which reveal a promising starting point for the new strategy:

Knife crime injury has fallen 25 per cent (120 to 90) in three years

Serious youth violence has fallen 7.7 per cent (310 to 286) in three years

Mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, said: “I’m pleased that we are launching this strategy, working in partnership with other supporting services in our borough.

“Together, we want Tower Hamlets to be the best place to grow up, where young people feel safe and supported to achieve their aspirations.”

“One injury or incident is still too many but I’m also pleased there are signs that our existing work is driving down offences and protecting our residents.”

The new VVE strategy will deliver a proactive, partnership-based approach to tackling criminal behaviour and serious violence affecting children and young people. It replaces the Gangs and Serious Violence Strategy (2015 to 2018).

Cllr Asma Begum, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Children, Youth Services and Education, said: “Every young person should be able to benefit from all that our borough has to offer, including developing friendships and experiencing the fun which is such an essential feature of growing up.”

The strategy is underpinned by the rights, potential and wishes of children and young people, whose voices will increasingly be used to shape the services that they receive.

Other key considerations include regular reviews of partnership priorities in response to the latest evidence and working with residents and communities to foster a shared sense of responsibility towards young people and, to offer the right support at the right time.