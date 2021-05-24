Oxygen plant to be set up at Sylhet OMCH

Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital will be turned into a 2000-bed one from 900-bed and a medical oxygen plant be set up at the hospital to handle the growing number Covid-19 patients in the district.

The oxygen plant will have the capacity to supply 10,000 liters of oxygen.

The decisions were taken on Sunday at a virtual meeting of the management committee of the hospital with Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen in chair.

It was decided that the 2nd unit of the hospital will be set up at the premises of the Infectious Diseases Hospital adjacent to Shahi Eidgah in Sylhet.

It was informed at the meeting that the Public Works Department will visit the site and take necessary steps for the construction of the hospital.

Besides, the meeting was informed that the construction of a 1200-bed hospital on Sylhet University campus is in progress.

Sylhet city mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Selina Momen, wife of the Foreign Minister and a member of the management committee of the medical college hospital, Sylhet divisional commissioner, police commissioner, director of MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital , among others, joined the meeting.