realme introduces Buds Air 2& Buds Air 2 Neo with active noise cancellation in the market

Gone are those days when earphones were just a device to listen to the songs. With the gradual shift from ordinary earphones to wireless earbuds, these pair of products have turned into a part and parcel of the youth, especially those who want to ramp up their lifestyle. Having a pair of chicly designed wireless earbuds loaded with all the smart options are no more a luxury, it’s a necessity now.

realme has recently released two AIoT products in the Bangladeshi market – realme Buds Air 2 & Buds Air 2 Neo. Both of these earbuds comes equipped with lots of smart features that will ensure a soothing experience for the users, says a press release.

realme Buds Air 2

Noise cancellation with amazing sound quality A peaceful environment is needed to work smoothly. Noise cancellation mode is a very important feature when there is loud noise outside or at work.To offer uninterrupted experience and calls, Buds Air 2 has been facilitated with active noise cancellation, a feature of the high-end earbuds. With the help of R2 chip enabling active noise cancellation of up to 25dB, these earbuds are capable of filtering out most low-frequency noise created by airplanes, subway and other transportation tools. The user can easily get himself engulfed in the world of music without any disturbance. Meanwhile, the dual microphones, supported by the ENC noise cancelling algorithm, reduce surrounding noise while the user is attending a call, making it all the more convenient to receive calls even when you are outside. A diamond-like carbon diaphragm used in Air Buds 2 produces studio-like sound quality. Supported by AAC high quality audio and a new Bass Boost+ bass enhancement solution, these earbuds are sure to deliver an excellent listening experience. Apart from these, Air Buds 2 comes with many smart features such as open-up auto connection and google fast pair, smart wear detection and intelligent touch controls, all of which will enhance the user’s experience.

Low latency with cutting-edge lightweight and portable design realme has upgraded Game Mode with latency as low as 88ms. It means that while you are playing games using these earbuds, synching issue is not going to hamper your performance any more. However, the usermust turn on the Game Mode in realme Link App, which can be customized according to your preferences. Mixing curvy aesthetics of the previous generation with a unique two-tone color splicing design, realme has created a design for Buds Air 2 that will catch anyone’s attention easily. Available in Black & blue, these colors have been adopted to pay tribute to the street style. A matte process used on the body of Closer Black keeps the earbuds secured while electroplated earbud rods glitter, making the top of the headset shine like a jewel. Each earbud weighs 4.1 grams only, which is less than a piece of A4 paper. It creates a very lightweight feeling for your ears. The right fitting and varying size options make these earbuds all the more bearable for your ears. Long playback hours