Bangladesh win series against Sri Lanka for 1st time

Hosts Bangladesh secured a thumping 103-run win (DLS method) over Sri Lanka in the second one-day international at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday to take the three-match series with one match to spare.

It was their first ever ODI series win against Sri Lanka.

With the win, Tigers also moved to the first position in the World Cup Super League table. They had come into this series after not winning 10 games and they have bounced back with a bang.

Bangladesh survived a top-order meltdown to post a challenging 246 in 48.1 overs, relaying on Mushfiqur Rahim’s brilliant 127-ball 125.

The visitors yet again crumbled against the Bangladeshi bowling and were forced to stop at 141 for nine in the stipulated 40 overs.

Lankan batters got starts but could not capitalise and they have succumbed quite easily.

Bangladesh’s bowlers were superb. They bowled superbly and did not give anything away to the Lankans.

The spinners were superb, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz being the star of the show, picking up three wickets for 28. Shakib too was brilliant while Mustafizur Rahman continued his form from the first game as well. Young pacer Shoriful also got his maiden ODI wicket.

Earlier, Bangladesh elected to bat first and again, just like the first ODI, were not able to start on the front foot.

In the first over, they scored 15 runs, and then, in the next over, pacer Chameera came and ran through two of their batters and they were struggling, right at the end of the second over.

Skipper Tamim and Shakib were not able to do any fruitful with the bat. The hosts lost two quick wickets again and were at 74/4 towards the 16th over mark. Opener Liton Das yet again failed to convert good start as he could manage just 25 runs, continuing his poor form.

Just like the first game, the duo of Mushfiq and Mahmudullah came together for the rescue act and stitched an 87-run stand, before the latter lost his wicket.

Once Mahmudullah fell, before Mushfiqur showed all the experience he has to chaperone the lower order on his way to his eighth ODI century and power them to nearly 250. Mushfiq struck just 10 fours in his patient knock.

Mushfiq who was adjudged the player of the match, would have wanted to complete the 50 overs, but he gave his wicket away in the penultimate over.

The third and final ODI will take place at the same venue on Friday.