Banks can open during local lockdown

Bangladesh Bank has said that banks can operate in the metropolitan city and district during lockdown imposed by local administration to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In a circular on Tuesday, the BB said the bank authorities can conduct their activities in discussion with the local administration.

“The bank authorities have to inform the local administration about the transportation of the bank staffs”, it said.

Currently, banks have been operating from 10 am to 2:30 pm for doing transactions as per instruction of the central bank.

They can also keep open offices until 4 pm to do their necessary activities.

Earlier, in an another circular the central bank said banks can keep one non-AD branch open within 2km radius in the city corporation areas and at upazila level one branch of each bank can remain open on Thursday, Sunday and Tuesday.

Banks have to take measures to provide transport facilities for the staff during the period.

The BB circular said during the banking transaction hours, banks have to ensure different kinds of services including clearing of cheques, withdrawal and deposits of money, money transfer, the release of remittance, encashment of different instruments and also receipt of the payments of bills of different utilities.

BB said banks have to continue services like disbursement of loans, incentives, payment of salaries of different industries and also the purchase of export bills, loan sanction and distribution.

Banks have to follow instructions in keeping the branches located in the port areas in discussion with the local administration and other authorities, as per the circular issued on August 5 last year, it said.

Banks have to operate with limited staff under a roster system.

They have to ensure operation of ATM booths to facilitate transaction through cards by supplying adequate cash in the machines while the evening banking and weekly holiday banking activities will remain closed until further order, said the circular issued on April 13.