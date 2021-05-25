Delivery of laptops in Tower Hamlets marks an online learning milestone

Delivery of laptops to Blue Gate Fields Infants’ School marks 110,000 digital devices distributed to students nationwide since COVID-19 started

The London Borough of Tower Hamlets, in partnership with LGfL, are both seeking to accelerate access to online learning and tackle digital disadvantage

A delivery of laptops gifted to students in Tower Hamlets marked the landmark moment of 110,000 #BridgeTheDivide devices distributed by LGfL – the National Grid for Learning, making them the second largest distributor of devices to schools in the UK behind the Department for Education.

Closer to home, the moment marked the transformation of potential for students from Blue Gate Fields Infants’ School whose lives have been changed forever by better access to their online learning.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, said: “We’re working to get every child online in the borough as I know what a difference having access to a laptop or tablet has for our young people. We’ve been busy distributing devices and lobbying the government, and we are also fundraising and working with partners to get the ‘kit and connectivity’ pupils need to learn. It’s vital that we get every child online and end the digital disadvantage in education.”

Access to online learning was an essential requirement during lockdown for many who could not continue to learn in a classroom. Following the return of face-to-face learning for every child and young person in March, it remains vital that learners can get online, to ensure opportunity and access are spread equally and every child is able to realise their potential.

A total of 12 devices were paid for and made possible by a combination of £1,300 in personal donations to Every Child Online, which paid for seven devices, plus an additional five devices donated in support of The Mayor’s Fund by LGfL.

LGfL have been critical to the acceleration of access to technology for students across the UK during COVID-19, having performed a massive #BridgeTheDivide procurement of devices at a significant discount, with savings then passed on to local authorities, including Tower Hamlets, who buy devices at a reduced rate to support local efforts at overcoming the digital divide.

Richard Martin, Digital Transformation Network Lead, LGfL, said: “We are delighted to support Tower Hamlets and Blue Gate Field Infants’ School and celebrate the 110,000th device provided to schools and local authorities as part of the LGfL ‘#BridgeTheDivide’ nationwide campaign, which has to date saved schools over £7 million.

“LGfL is a not-for-profit organisation that is committed to supporting schools with the provision of high-quality, low-cost education technology services. We always seek to help wherever we can to give schools what they need to support great teaching and learning that improves the life chances of their students.”

Catherine Jones, Headteacher, Blue Gate Fields Infants’ School, said: “We’re thrilled to have received these laptops from Every Child Online and Bridge the Divide, which will have a genuine and life-changing impact on our students, opening up new avenues of learning and a whole range of education opportunities that they would otherwise not have had access to.”

Isa aged seven, from Blue Gates Field Infants’ School, said: “I can learn a lot on my laptop. I can type, read and learn and I don’t need to share with my little sister anymore.”

Long-term, it is expected that every student will require a device and an internet connection at home to access their learning, as online education continues to complement classroom teaching.

This new approach, known as ‘blended learning’, which combines traditional teaching and online education, is increasingly becoming the norm in our nation’s classrooms.