EU imposes sanctions on Belarus after journalist’s arrest from plane

European Union leaders have agreed on a set of sanctions against Belarus, including banning it from the 27-nation bloc’s airspace and airports amid fury over the forced diversion of a passenger jet flying between two EU countries in order to arrest an opposition journalist, reports Al Jazeera. EU leaders have called the incident a brazen “hijacking” of Irish carrier Ryanair’s plane flying from Greece to Lithuania on Sunday and demanded the immediate release of Roman Protasevich, a key critic of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The EU leaders also decided to slap individual sanction on officials linked to the operation, and called on the International Civil Aviation Organization to start an investigation into what they see as an unprecedented move and what some have called “state terrorism”. The decisions at the summit will be turned into action as soon as legal proceedings allow. US President Joe Biden also condemned Belarus for its actions on Monday and said he had asked his advisers to give him options to hold those responsible to account. Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, spoke with exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and said the United States had “strong support for the demands of the Belarusian people for democracy, human rights, and fundamental freedoms,” the White House said. ‘Total insanity’

In a video released earlier on Monday, Protasevich said he is cooperating with authorities and “confessing” to charges of organising protests.

Speaking in a video circulated by state TV channels, Protasevich said, “I am in Detention Centre no 1 in Minsk. I can say that I have no health problems, including with my heart or any other organs.”

The 26-year-old is wearing a black hoodie and sits behind a table in a nondescript room with a pack of cigarettes on the table by his hand.

He fidgets with his hands as he makes the statement and some dark marks are visible on his forehead.

“The attitude of employees towards me is as correct as possible and according to the law. I continue cooperating with investigators and am confessing to having organised mass unrest in the city of Minsk,” he said.

The comments were immediately dismissed by his allies as having been made under duress.