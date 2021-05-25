President, PM greet Tigers

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have extended their heartiest congratulations to the Bangladesh cricket team for their historic series win against touring Sri Lanka.

The Tigers clinched their first-ever series win across formats against Sri Lanka beating the visitors by 103 runs in the 2nd game of the three-match ODI series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

In separate congratulatory message, the President and Prime Minister greeted all the players, coaches and officials of the national team as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for the series win.