UK records another 2,493 coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

LONDON, May 25 : Another 2,493 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,467,310, according to official figures released Tuesday.

The country also reported another 15 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,739. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as a British government adviser said that the final step of easing the coronavirus lockdown in England on June 21 is “not inevitable” amid concerns over the Indian-related variant.

Adam Kucharski, a member of Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M), told the BBC that “we need to keep all options on the table”.

Under British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s roadmap, June 21 is the day all restrictions are due to end in England, but the spread of the India-related variant has prompted concern that the plan could be delayed.

More than 38.1 million people, or more than 70 percent of adults in Britain, have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Experts have warned that coronavirus may continue to evolve for years to come, and eventually it is likely current vaccines will fail to protect against transmission, infection, or even against disease caused by newer variants.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.