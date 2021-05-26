Buddha Purnima today

Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhist community, is being celebrated across the country on Wednesday amid restrictions for the second time in a row due to Covid-19.

Buddha Purnima marks the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha. On this day in 563 BC, Buddha was born as Siddhartha Gautama in Kopilabostu at the foothill of the Himalayas.

He attained supreme enlightenment at the age of 35 and finally departed into ‘nirvana’ at the age of 80 in 483 BC.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the Buddhist community on the occasion.