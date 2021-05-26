Covid-19: Bangladesh confirms 17 more deaths, 1497 new cases

Bangladesh on Wednesday reported the lowest number of Covid-19 deaths since March 18 as 17 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

With this new figure, the death toll rose to 12,458.

Since March 18, 2021 when 16 deaths were reported in the country, the daily death toll had been on the rise with a record number of fatalities being reported almost every day.

On April 19, Bangladesh reported its highest number of fatalities when 112 people died from the virus.

However, 1,497 fresh cases were reported during this timeline, taking the total virus cases to 7,93,693.

Health authorities also reported 1,056 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,33,866, according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 486 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 16,342 samples and tested 16,434.

With this, a total of 58,71,374 samples were tested in the country.

Among 17 deaths, 10 are male and seven female, the press release said, adding that one was in his 30s, one in 40s, and four in their 50s while 11 were above 60 years.

The infection rate is 9.95 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.11 per cent.

So far, the recovery rate is 92.46 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.57 per cent.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 35,01,271 people globally and infected 16,85,72,539 while 15,01,18,664 made recovery as of today afternoon.