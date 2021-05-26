Cyclone Yaas: Man killed in Bhola as tree falls on him, low areas flooded

A man was killed as a tree fell on him during storm triggered by cyclone Yaas in Lalmohan upazila of Bhola district at 12 midnight on Tuesday.

Rickshaw-puller by profession, deceased Md Abu Taher, 48, was the resident of Charsokina village.

Local people said a tree beside Taher’s house fell on him during storm while he went out of the house responding to the call of nature, leaving him critically injured.

Family members rushed the man to Upazila health Complex and, later, he was shifted to Bhola Sadar General Hospital. There he succombed to his injuries at 12 midnight.

Lalmohan Police Station OC Md Maksudur Rahman Murad said the body was handed over to the family as there was no allegation.

Meanwhile, a trawler carrying nine fishermen sank in the River Meghna during the storm. Later, local fishermen managed to rescue them.

The low-lying areas in Bhola’s Charfasson upazila were flooded as water increased in the rivers and the sea from Tuesday morning.