Govt extends closure of educational institutions till June 12

The government has extended closure of all educational institutions across the country till June 12 in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus infection.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni made the announcement in a virtual briefing on Wednesday morning.

The educational institutions will open once the situation turns favourable, the minister said adding that all hygiene preparations have already been taken in this regard.

In the face of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, the government shut all educational institutions on 17 March last year to contain the spread of the virus.

Later the shutdown of educational institutions was extended by the ministry for several times following the suggestions of the National Advisory Committee on Covid-19.