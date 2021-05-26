Mahbub for increasing revenue of Bangladesh Airlines

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mohammad Mahbub Ali on Wednesday urged the officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines to work sincerely for increasing the revenue of state run airlines.

He made the urge while inspecting Biman Poultry Complex at Ganak Bari in Savar.

He visited various branches of Biman Poultry Complex and gave necessary directions to the concerned officials for increasing the production of Poultry Complex and marketing development of the products.

Earlier in the morning, the state minister also inspected the renovation work of ‘Hotel Obokash’ and National Hotel and Tourism Training Institute of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation at Mohakhali in the city.