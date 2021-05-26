Miraz ranked no 2 in ICC ODI bowlers rankings

Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan has become only the third bowler from his country to be ranked among the top two of the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after a fine showing in the first two matches of their ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka, said a ICC media release. Mehidy has advanced three places to reach the second position after returning figures of four for 30 and three for 28 bowling with the new ball. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had grabbed the number one position in 2009 for the first time while left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak is the other Bangladesh bowler to have been in the top two, reaching the second position in 2010.

Left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rehman is another one from Bangladesh to move up the list, his hauls of three for 34 and three for 16 lifting him eight places to ninth position. Rahim’s best position has been fifth, which he had attained in December 2018.