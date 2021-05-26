Over 3 million people receive cash assistance in Sylhet

A total of over 3 million people in four districts of Sylhet received cash assistance relief under the government’s humanitarian programme taken to combat coronavirus.

Official sources said out of Taka 5 crore 98 lakh 95 thousand allocated as relief assistance in Sylhet district, Taka 2 crore 67 lakh 46 thousand has been distributed so far.

The number of beneficiaries is 2 lakh 56 thousand 322 people comprised of 53 thousand 287 families.

Tk 10 lakh allocated as relief for Sylhet metropolitan area has been distributed among 500 families. The number of beneficiaries is 5,000. Taka 2 crore 73 lakh 73 thousand one hundred allocated as VGF has already been distributed so far.

The beneficiaries are 2 lakh 99 thousand 372 people comprised of 63 thousand 718 families. In Sylhet district, Tk 28 lakh allocated to buy baby food and Tk 13 lakh to buy cow food.

In Habiganj district, out of Taka 2 crore 51 lakh 15 thousand allocated as relief assistance, 2 crore 11 lakh 70 thousand taka has been distributed so far. The number of beneficiaries is one lakh 92 thousand 538 people comprised of 41 thousand 212 families.

Out of Taka 6 crore 17 lakh 44 thousand 50 allocated as VGF in this district, Taka 6 crore 14 lakh 95 thousand 200 has been distributed so far. The cash was distributed among 6 lakh 19 thousand 343 people comprised of one lakh 36 thousand 656 families.

Besides, Tk 9 lakh allocated to buy baby food in Habiganj district.

In Sunamganj district, out of Taka 5 crore 22 lakh 15 thousand allocated as relief assistance, Taka 2 crore 61 lakh 30 thousand has been distributed so far.

The number of beneficiaries is 2 lakh 46 thousand 600 people comprised of 49 thousand 320 families. The total amount of Tk 7 crore 16 lakh 98 thousand 950 allocated as VGF has been distributed in this district. The beneficiary families are 1,59,331. The number of beneficiaries is 7,96,655 people.

Besides, Tk 11 lakh was allocated to buy baby food. The allocated money was distributed among 2,200 families. The number of beneficiary children is 2,200.

In Moulvibazar, out of Taka 4 crore 7 lakh 30 thousand allocated as relief assistance, Taka 2 crore 13 lakh 95 thousand has been distributed so far. The number of beneficiaries is 2 lakh 13 thousand 950 people comprised of 42 thousand 790 families. Taka 3 crore 56 lakh 63 thousand 850 allocated as VGF in this district has already been distributed. A total of 69 thousand 253 families got the benefit.

Besides, Tk 6 lakh was allocated to buy baby food has been distributed. On the other hand, Tk 6 lakh allocated to buy cow food has also been distributed.