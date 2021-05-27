Covid-19: Bangladesh confirms 22 more deaths, 1,292 new cases

With the deaths of 22 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Thursday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 12,480.

During this timeline, 1,292 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,94,985.

Health authorities also reported 1,291 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,35,157 according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 497 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 15,710 samples and tested 15,915.

With this, a total of 58,87,268 samples were tested in the country.

The infection rate is 8.12 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.50 per cent.

Among 22 deaths, one was in his 20s, one in his 30s, three in their 40s, and six were in their 50s while 11 were above 60 years. Of them, five were from Dhaka, Chattogram, and Rajshahi each, two from Rangpur and Barishal each, and three from Sylhet division.

So far, the recovery rate is 92.47 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.57 per cent.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 35,13,771 people globally and infected 16,91,28,821 while 15,07,76,707 made recovery as of today afternoon.