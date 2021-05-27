Gaza: ‘World’s Largest Prison’

By Akbar Hussain:

We are utterly shocked, traumatized and devastated to witness the heinous scenes in the ‘world’s largest prison’ – Gaza, Palestine, held captive by the Israeli army. The occupied land, which has now become a tiny enclave, has been surrounded by the Israeli forces. For almost two weeks, sound grenades have been fired, wounding many civilians and innocent worshippers attending the Al Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem. Many came to pray peacefully at a very significant night in the blessed month of Ramadan. Yet the Israeli army perished the dignity of the sacred night. A ceasefire has been agreed upon by both sides but too much destruction has already prevailed by the Israeli army. It looks like a weapons’ testing exercise for Israel showing their strength by killing innocent civilians including children in Palestine every year. Furthermore, the world leaders turn a blind eye on Israel, supply them with more weapons to empower them to commit more atrocities. There is no value for Muslim blood in their eyes. Unfortunately the invasion of Iraq and Libya, war in Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen, genocide in Burma, persecution on Uyghur Muslims in China, do not bother the leaders who could have played a pivotal role to stop all kinds of injustices and contribute hugely to establishing global peace. When will all this end? The ceasefire will temporarily pause the tension on both sides. However, we want to see long-term solutions to this historical crisis once and for all. The President of the United States, Joe Biden mentioned ‘Israel has a right to defend itself’. What about Palestine? Don’t they have any rights to protect their own territory and people from the oppressor?



The current situation escalated when Israel wanted to evict families from Sheikh Jarrah village in East Jerusalem in the name of court ruling. They attacked the worshippers and raided the Al Aqsa Mosque. Palestinians responded by throwing stones, petrol bombs at the attackers, followed by Hamas launching rockets from Gaza to protect Palestinians and Al Aqsa from Israeli occupation. Israel is killing men, women, children, destroying houses, schools, centres, hospitals, power stations, roads, shelters, media buildings, blocking the aids, targeting so called ‘Hamas secret tunnels’ and continue with heavy bombardment in the area where Gazans live with families. More than 90,000 people have been displaced in Gaza and fled from the borders because of the attack. Fatalities reported from the Israeli side consists of ten adults and two children. In comparison the numbers are much higher from the other side. At least 232 Palestinians, including 65 children have been killed in the last 11 days of Israeli bombardment. (Al Jazeera) These figures are not inclusive of the fatalities committed by Israeli in previous years. It is almost becoming a ritualistic annual spree of killing coinciding in the holy month of Ramadan. Israeli forces continue to carry out these brutal attacks, being merciless to the poor Palestinian people. They continue their illegal settlement programmes and occupy Palestinian land, little by little, ousting families, killing innocent people, demolishing their homes, spreading violence, shooting shipping boats and farmers, rejecting calls for peace and violating the UN resolutions countless amount of times.



Gaza is like the ‘world’s largest prison’ but worse, denied even the most basic of human rights. They do not have connection with the outside world. Israeli authorities have put so many check points in Gaza borders. People cannot travel freely from Gaza to other places. There are two different types of infrastructure in that area – one ordinary road for the poor Gazans and the other one is a well-built road for Israelis. They are being treated like a second-class citizens. Gaza is one of the most densely populated areas in the world. Gazans are suffering from basic amenities like electricity and having access to fresh water, which is a regular reoccurring problem for them. There are no functioning airports in Gaza. Israelis have ‘caged’ them in from all access points, be it air, land or sea. Lauren Booth is an English broadcaster, journalist and activist holding a VIP Palestinian Authority passport. She visited Gaza in 2008 and wrote about the suffering and plights of Palestinians people witnessed by herself in the Daily Mail (3rd Oct, 2008). Daily Mail states, “Never has so much bile been written about Lauren Booth since she broke through the Israeli naval blockade of Gaza and found herself unable to escape. Here, in a passionate reply to her critics, she describes everyday life in the ‘world’s largest prison’ from a unique Gazan perspective, “cut off from her home and children after six weeks…and with no idea of what each day will bring”. She wrote, “Gaza is a 25-mile by seven-mile strip of land between Israel and Egypt, home to 1.5 million Palestinians and occupied by Israel for 38 years”.

In 2005, Israelis pulled out of Gaza but still control the area; a year later they designated it a no-go zone after the surprise election of Hamas. It is where BBC correspondent Alan Johnston was kidnapped last year and held for 114 days. He was one of the last international journalists based full-time in Gaza after most Western news agencies had deemed the area too dangerous. Some aid agencies have since withdrawn staff.

The Israeli Palestinian Anglican Bishop of Jerusalem (period1997-2007) Riah H. Abu El-Assal visited UK in 2006 attending a seminar on the Palestine issue and again in 2008 attending an event called ‘Global Peace & Unity Event’. He works tirelessly with a vision of peace in the holy land. It is being said that he was the secret force behind the Oslo peace talks. Bishop Riah is a promoter of a 25-year plan to form an Israel-Palestine confederation to end the conflict in the Middle East. (https://www.eurekastreet.com.au/article/bishop-s-vision-for-an-israel-palestine-confederation). In Ramadan Muslims are fasting but in Palestine people are fasting every day because of the lack of food and water. He emphasised on justice to the Palestinian people. If there is no justice in Jerusalem, there will not be any peace in the world. Muslims in Palestine are not only suffering but also the Christian community is a victim of this crisis. Therefore, he urged UK Christian community to help them.

In 2015, I watched a short film on the atrocious life in Gaza ‘Where Should the Birds Fly’ at a meeting organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign in Richmond. It’s all about the hardship of life through the eyes of two young Gazan women, Mona Samouni, and the filmmaker, Fida Qishta. Mona Samouni commented, “Here in Gaza we are like caged birds. We can’t fly or breathe or sing. We are locked in a cage of sadness and sorrows.” Fida Qishta is a Palestinian camera woman/editor and filmmaker. She was born in Rafah City, south of Gaza. ‘Where Should the Birds Fly’ is Fida’s first feature documentary film. “Fida has documented the horrific Israeli invasion and bombardment of Gaza in December 2008 and January 2009. She and her crew of young videographers kept their cameras rolling for months, recording the struggle of the people of Gaza to maintain some sense of normalcy in the midst of absolute chaos in the world’s largest prison camp, sealed off on all sides by Israeli and Egyptian walls, barbed wire and military checkpoints.” (Witness Palestine Rochester)

People are demonstrating all over the world against the occupation and for Palestinian freedom. ‘Palestinian lives matter’, ‘free Palestine’, ‘you are not alone’, ‘stop genocide’, ‘stop funding Israel’, ‘stop arming Israel’, ‘hands off Al Aqsa’, ‘stop ethnic cleansing’ slogans are being chanted by the mob showing obvious solidarity to the people of Palestine. Regardless of religious and ethnic background, race and colour, Muslims, Jews Rabbis, Christians, people from all walks of life, are spontaneously supporting the free Palestine campaign. Nelson Mandela said, “We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians”. Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to raise our voice for the freedom of Palestine. It is an obvious injustice to Palestinian people who have been striving for their land for so long and not given freedom to live harmoniously with others. Dr. Martin Luther King said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”. The world would definitely be a more peaceful place to live if justice is established in this region.

Dua (prayer) is a very powerful tool to Muslims. In all circumstances we can make dua to our Lord Allah (SWT). Therefore, we should continuously supplicate and make dua for all oppressed people including the Palestinians. Secondly, convey the message of justice to others, invite people towards the goodness through dawah activities, engage with communities and work together for common good, protest against oppression, help the people of Palestine. We do not know when the end of this campaign will be, but it is the duty of all Muslims to be united and stand steadfast for our brothers and sisters who are being persecuted in different parts of the world.

We hope that Palestine will be free one day. The ceasefire does not mean that Israel will stop the settlement projects and give the right of Palestinian people. The world leaders should find long-term viable solutions for Palestine. It should be a two state solution, restoration of 1967 borders or as the Anglican Bishop of Jerusalem, Riah H. Abu El-Assal, suggested, “the two nations should work towards the establishment of a confederation with a common currency, open borders and even a shared head of state”. Whatever it is, we want to see Palestinian land freed, no more occupation, no more blockade, no more settlements, give back all occupied land to Palestinians. We want to see the Al Aqsa Mosque (the first Qibla) free from Israeli control and most importantly we want to see Muslims, Jews and Christians living harmoniously with dignity in Jerusalem – a land for all Abrahamic faith.

