Health minister’s mother Fouzia Maleque passes away

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque’s mother Fouzia Maleque has passed away at a hospital in the capital. She was 84.

She breathed her last at AMZ Hospital at 6:30pm on Thursday.

Public relations officer of the health ministry Maidul Islam confimed it to media.

Maidul said health minister’s mother Fouzia Maleque was put on life support at hospital and she had been suffering from old age complications.

For the last few days, her Asthma problem increased. She had recovered from Covid-19 infection. But she had post-Covid complciations, Maidul added.