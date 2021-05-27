Know about insomnia amid coronavirus pandemic

This pandemic has also led to rising cases of insomnia due to a variety of reasons, in turn, leading to the coining of the term ‘coronasomnia’. According to Dr Anamika Rathore, consultant ENT/endoscopic sinus and sleep apnea surgeon, Bhatia Hospital Mumbai, some of the factors are:

Stress: Fear of getting infected, spreading infection, watching too much news, feeling helpless, unable to meet covid-infected family members etc.

Change in daily routine: Lack of physical activity, online work, excess work at home with no breaks and outings, sometimes excessive daytime sleeping leading to insomnia, increased screen time

Financial stress: Loss of jobs, less earning, career insecurity, rising expenditures and no income

Apart from these, the disease itself may be causing insomnia “due to various symptoms like shortness of breath, body aches, anxiety, depression, psychosis, nightmares, feeling of doom”. “Fever and lack of taste might keep a person awake,” mentioned Dr Rathore.

Why is insomnia a cause for concern?

Insomnia not only causes fatigue and sleep deprivation, but it also makes one prone to hypertension, diabetes, and stroke. These, along with low immunity induced by lack of sleep make one more susceptible to covid-19. This can lead to more anxiety and stress.

What can be done?

The most basic advice here is to stay away from news and too many online updates: