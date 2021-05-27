PM Sheikh Hasina launches special mango train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday inaugurated a ‘special mango train’ on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route via Rajshahi in order to transport mangoes at lower cost.

She opened the special train service through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The West Zone of Bangladesh Railway has taken the initiative to transport mangoes at a lower cost for the welfare of mango farmers and traders amid the Covid-19 situation.

The train, having the capacity of 150 metric tonnes (MT) in its five wagons, will depart Chapainawabganj for Dhaka via Rajshahi every day and the transport cost is up to Tk 1.3 per kg and Tk 1,300 per MT magno.

The train will have stoppage for loading mangoes at 14 stations on the Chapainawabganj-Dhaka railway route. The train may make stoppages at other stations based on parcel booking and unloading.

In the function, the Prime Minister also virtually laid the foundation stone of Madhukhali (Faridpur)-Kamarkhali-Magura New Rail Line Construction Project.

Bangladesh Railway is implementing the project to build the 24.80 km broad-gauge track at the estimated cost of Tk 1,202 crore within 18 months.

On May 29, 2018, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) cleared the project to construct the rail line from Madhukhali to Magura via Kamarkhali in Faridpur.

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan presided over the function joining the function from Magura.

PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus conducted the event, while Railways Secretary Md Salim Reza delivered the welcome speech.