‘Shishu Bokta’ Rafiqul put on 3-day remand

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed ‘Shishu Bokta’ Rafiqul Islam Madani on a three-day remand in a sabotage case filed with Paltan Police Station over the March 26 violence.

Metropolitan Magistrate Debdash Chandra Adhikary passed the order after the Sub-Inspector of Paltan Police Station Md Zahidul Alam produced him before the court virtually with a seven-day remand prayer.

Earlier in the day, Rafiqul was shown arrested in the case.

Rafiqul Islam was sent to jail on May 10 on completion of his 16-day remand in three cases filed under the Digital Security Act and the Penal Code.

Rafiqul was arrested from his ancestral home in Netrakona’s Purbatola area on April 7.