UK records 3,542 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

A further 3,452 people have tested positive for ovid-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the latest figures from the UK government.

The figures also state 10 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, according to the Department for Health.

Thursday’s figures bring the UK coronavirus death toll to 127,758.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been more than 150,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,473,677 coronavirus infections in the UK.

England

In England, there have been 2,936 cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the nation’s total number of infections to 3,904,934.

Meanwhile, authorities reported eight more deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

England’s coronavirus death toll is at 112,371.

Scotland

Scottish health authorities reported 464 more positive tests in a day, bringing the infection total to 233,671 since the start of the pandemic.

There were no further deaths reported for the second consecutive day, meaning the death toll remains at 7,666.