Death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 12,500 in Bangladesh

1,358 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths reported in 24 hours

Thirty-one people have died from Covid-19 during 24 hours (till 8am today), according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With them, the total number of deaths so far reached 12,511 and death rate stands at 1.57 percent.

At least 1,358 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 7,96,343, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 9.30 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.49 percent.

A total of 14,606 samples were tested across the country in 24 hours (till 8am today).

At least 1,064 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,36,221 and the recovery rate at 92.45 percent.

Among the 31 deceased, 18 were men and 13 women while one was between 0-10 years old; one was within 11-20; four between 31-40 years old, five between 41-50, seven within 51-60 and 13 were above 60 years old, added the release.