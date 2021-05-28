Families Take to the Streets to Demand Justice for Enforced Disappearances

Family members and relatives of the victims of forced disappearances on Friday demanded of the government to bring their loved ones back to them.

They said they are still waiting for the return of their loved ones.

Speaking at a human-chain formed in front of the Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Friday morning, they urged the authorities concerned to find out their loved ones and return them back.

BNP leader Iliyas Ali’s son Abrar Iliyas was one of the participants at the human-chain.

He said that his father was picked up on April 17, 2012. Four leaders of the BNP had disappeared in just two weeks around that time from Sylhet.

Abrar said a movement was waged in Sylhet back then, protesting the construction of Tipaimukh Dam in India.

He alleged that his father had become one of the victims of enforced disappearance for leading that movement.

“We are still waiting for my father as we have seen many people return from the jail after remaining missing for many years,” Abrar said.

Trader Ismail Hossain’s wife Nasrin Jahan, daughter Anisha Islam, and son Enam were also present at the human-chain. Ismail was “forcibly disappeared” on June 19, 2019, they said.

“I wait for my father’s return every single day. We want our father back,” said Anisha, a Class IX student.

Nagorik Oikya’s convenor Mahmudur Rahman Manna said: “It’s the responsibility of the government to find out the disappeared people as they are in-charge of our protection. But that is not happening.”

Noted photographer and journalist Shahidul Alam alleged that the government is responsible for all the recent incidents of disappearances.

Former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) Nurul Huque Nur urged the authorities to disclose the whereabouts of disappeared persons immediately.