Two Bengaluru rape suspects shot in escape bid: police

The city police had to resort to firing on Friday to subdue two of the five persons arrested in connection with the gangrape of a woman in Bengaluru. The cops had arrested the group, including a woman, on Thursday, hours after the Assam police posted a video of the brutal act.

The attack on the cops took place when four of the accused were taken to the scene of the crime at Karegowda Layout, K. Channasandra, where they were reportedly staying in a rented house. In a bid to flee, two of them, Ridoy Babu, 25, and Sagar, 23, attacked the policemen. “Both were shot in the knee and are being treated at a government hospital,” the police said.

The 22-year-old victim, believed to be from Bangladesh, is reported to be in a neighbouring state, and a team of the city police has been deputed to bring her to Bengaluru.