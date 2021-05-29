Bangladesh to keep friendship with all to accomplish development: Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said Bangladesh has to maintain friendship with all as the government wants to turn the country into a developed and prosperous one.

“We want to build Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous country. I think Bangladesh has to step forward keeping friendship with all to this end,” she said.

The Prime Minister was addressing a function at Shenakunja at Dhaka Cantonment on the occasion of the International Peace Keeping Day 2021.

Sheikh Hasina joined the function from Ganabhaban through video conference.

She said that the prime task of the government is to improve the economic condition of the people of the country , remove poverty, and ensure education, healthcare and employment for the future generations.

Sheikh Hasina said that keeping the theme of International Day of UN Peacekeepers, “The road to a lasting peace: Leveraging the power of youth for peace and security”, the government wants to establish young and youth force one of the agents for ensuring world peace.

“I believe that our young members of the armed forces and police force are ready to face the challenges of establishing world peace in the 21st century,” she said.

She also said that the government wants to prepare the future force to face these challenges to ensure peace.

“The young generation has to learn that peace is the only way of development, security and welfare,” she said.

The Prime Minister Bangladesh always stands ready to establish peace at any corner in the world under the UN Security Council.

She asked peacekeepers of Bangladesh Army, Navy, Air Force and Police to accomplish their responsibilities with professionalism, honesty, integrity and sincerity.

“Bangladesh has been playing very important role in maintaining world peace and security as well as building culture of peace in the world. Bangladesh’s peacekeepers are working at different UN peace missions risking their lives particularly in conflict-prone countries,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said steps have been taken to develop the Bangladesh’s peacekeepers as the most qualified through providing them with time befitting training, improved technology and equipment to face the new challenges.

Highlighting Bangladesh’s peacekeepers’ contribution in maintaining world peace, she said that they have brightened the mage of the country alongside upholding flag of the United Nations by demonstrating their efficiency.

“That’s why, Bangladesh has now become one of the highest number of peacekeeper providing countries in the world,” she said.

The Prime Minister continued that some 6,742 peacekeepers are deployed in different UN missions right now and officials with the ranks of Major General and Brigadier are also there as Deputy Force Commander and Sector Commander respectively..

The Prime Minister hoped that Bangladeshi peacekeepers would be able to establish the country as a strong peace building nation in the world side by side upholding the national flag.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed and UN resident coordinator Mia Seppo also spoke at the programme.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the peacekeepers at various places across the globe through video conference.

At the beginning of the programme, one minute silence was observed to show respect to the peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives for establishing peace across the globe.

A short video documentary on Bangladesh’s peacekeeping missions across the globe was played at the programme.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen handed over awards among the family members of the deceased and the injured peacekeepers for their sacrifice and bravery