Chinese workers get Covid-19 shots in Bangladesh

Chinese engineers and technicians working in mega projects in Bangladesh got their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday.

Moreover, about 1,000 students from Bangladesh’s four leading medical colleges — Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College, Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mugda Medical College — have taken their first shot of the Covid vaccine produced by China’s Sinopharm, said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

The Chinese government has gifted five lakh doses of the vaccine to Bangladesh.