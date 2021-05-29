How often do you eat biscuits?

Biscuits are a VERY popular snack enjoyed by lots of people all around the UK.

They’re deliciously sweet, they go perfectly with a cup of tea, milk or hot chocolate and there are lots of different types of biscuit to suit all types of taste buds – what’s not to love about a biscuit snack!

A recent YouGov survey asked more than 4,000 adults how often they munch on biscuits in a week and the results may be quite surprising to you!

Around a quarter of those asked (28%) said they ate biscuits less than once a week, but this was closely followed by the next biggest group (27%) who said they turned to their biscuit stash a few times a week.

5% of those surveyed were super biscuit fans who admitted to eating the treats more than once a day!