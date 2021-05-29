Schools, colleges to reopen on 13 June if infection drops bellow 5% : Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said educational institutions will reopen on June 13 if novel coronavirus infection drops below five per cent.

The minister came up with the remarks while speaking at a remembrance meeting for former law minister late Abdul Matin Khasru at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Saturday.

Jatiya Janatar Pratyasha arranged the remembrance meeting.

Schools, college and varsities will not be reopened under pressure of anyone’s movement, she said, adding that “We receive more SMSs requesting to keep close educational institutions rather reopening those”.

Presided over by the organistaion president Barrister Sohrab Hossain Khan, former Agriculture Minister and Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury spoke as the chief guest.

While among others, former Food Minister advocate Qamrul Islam, Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) President Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, and Dhaka South City AL vice-president advocate Nurul Amin Ruhul were present.

Earlier on 27 May, Dipu Moni announced to reopen educational institutions from June 13. She also instructed all concerned to necessary measures for the reopening.