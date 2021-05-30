2 residential buildings tilt in Sylhet after earthquake

Sylhet Office : Two residential buildings tilted in Sylhet after six successive mild earthquakes that rocked the district on Saturday and Sunday.

The incident took place on block- B of Pathantula Darjibari Mohona residential area of the city.

Upon receiving the news, Mayor of Sylhet City Corporation Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Deputy Commissioner (North) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Azbahar Ali Sheikh visited the spot.

City Corporation engineers Anshuman Bhattacharya, Raju Uddin Ahmed and Lipu Singh inspected the two buildings and identified those as risky.

Police also asked the residents of the buildings to evacuate it immediately apprehending danger.

BM Ashraf Ullah Taher, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said police were deployed for the security of the two buildings.

After five successive earthquakes hit Sylhet on Saturday, another earthquake jolted the district on Sunday morning.

The earthquake, measuring 2.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale, was felt at 4:35am.