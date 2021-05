Mirror Desk : Bangladesh has extended the closure of Indian border till June 14 due to coronavirus situation in the neighbouring country.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by the secretary of the Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

A senior official confirmed this to media.

But the stranded Bangladeshis in the India will be allowed to enter the country through Benapole, Agartola, Hili and Burimara ports

The government kept the border close since April 26.